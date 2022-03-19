PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local organization is helping high school girls find the dress of their dreams for prom.

It Takes a Village of Peoria is back with its annual prom give-away after being inactive for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founder and president of the organization, Bernice Gordon-Young, said she wants prom shoppers to be stress-free during this time of year.

“It’s exciting, and it’s much needed, but it’s also refreshing to get everybody a break, families a break from financial stress,” said Gordon-Young.

She said they have more than 500 prom dresses ready for this year and they’ve been collecting them from various donors for two years and will continue to do so.

“We get them from the community, boutiques. They have actually come from all over the world,” said Gordon-Young.

Young ladies in their junior and senior years of high school came out with friends and families to find their ideal prom look.

Arie Johnson, a local high school senior, said she did not expect to find a dress so quickly.

“I’m glad I came here cause this is the one,” said Johnson.

Johnson said she recommends every young girl who is looking for their dream dress participate in the prom give-away.

“They have something for everybody, I can’t say they don’t,” said Johnson.