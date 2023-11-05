PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Itoo Society in Peoria held its 96th annual supper over the weekend.

New this year, on Sunday only, they offered a buffet. The Society was serving traditional Lebanese food like cabbage rolls, pita bread, and chicken and rice.

Itoo Society committee member Joe Couri said it is important to keep traditions going.

“It’s a very strong way of binding the Lebanese community together, the tradition, and our club has been in existence for 109 years, so that’s one of the longest in the state,” said Couri.

He said every year the supper serves thousands of people authentic Lebanese food.