Itoo Society hosts 54th annual Shish-Ka-Bob festival

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –The Itoo Society hosted the 54th annual Shish-Ka-Bob and Lebanese cuisine festival at the Itoo Hall on Farmington Road on Sunday.

The festival has run since 1968, but was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Event leaders said this year, they were able to serve both in-person meals and carryout too.

Kristen Reynolds, with the society, said they adapted this year to serve the community as best as possible.

“I think people are excited to see things like this come back, especially to have options this year, we’re keeping it safe, we’ve got things spaced out inside, we’ve got outside stuff, and people are so used to drive through, we’ve got that option this year for the first time ever, so the community response has been amazing this year,” said Reynolds.

The society is hosting an all you can eat dinner of Lebanese and American cuisine, on the first Sunday in November.