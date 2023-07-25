CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing has reached $820 Million.

According to an Illinois Lottery press release, this is the eighth-largest lottery jackpot and the fifth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in U.S. history.

Four Illinois lottery players have won $1 Million or more in prizes this year.

Anyone who wins big should sign the back of their ticket and keep it somewhere safe, seek professional financial and legal advice and call the Lottery Player Hotline at (800) 252-1775 to arrange an appointment to claim their prize.

The Mega Million numbers will be drawn at 10 p.m.