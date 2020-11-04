Kathy Yoder wins race for McLean County Coroner

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Kathy Yoder won the race for McLean County Coroner Tuesday.

According to the McLean County Election Authorities, Yoder won with 55% of the vote.

All 52 of the precincts reported in favor of Yoder taking McLean County Coroner for a second term.

