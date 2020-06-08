Knox County 4-H holding additional office hours, offering guidance to online show format

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– On June 1, Illinois Extension announced that in-person events through July 31 will be postponed or hosted online. 4-H general project and 4-H livestock shows and exhibitions scheduled through July 31 will be conducted online using the digital exhibition platform FairEntry. Day and overnight camps are canceled through August 15.

In an effort to aid Knox County 4-Her’s, local educators are holding additional office hours to help parents and members navigate the online platform, FairEntry.

Knox County 4-H created a Facebook event for the ZOOM meetings for Monday evening. It runs from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

We are offering several opportunities outside of regular business hours to help you get yourself or your member registered. FairEntry will be open from June 5 until Friday, July 3 at 11:59 PM. No entries will be accepted after that time. It is suggested to get your entries submitted sooner rather than later. Instructions for entries can be found on the Knox County 4-H webpage under “Fairs and Shows.” Office Hours will be held via Zoom Meeting. Links will be sent to the email listed in 4HOnline. Please contact Nicole if you have any issues or questions, nenelso2@illinois.edu.

Future virtual office hours:

The Knox County fair runs July 11-19.

Latest Headlines