WASHINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Kourage Kids Camp is an annual weekend camping experience in Washington to give kids experiencing grief a safe space. The free community-based program is hosted by Carle Health.

15-year-old Eonest King is attending camp for the second time and said it’s nice being able to meet kids who have similar experiences with the loss of a loved one.

“It’s calming to know you’re not the only one going through something and you know it’s okay to be sad,” said King.

The day includes therapeutic sessions with therapy dogs, zip lining, archery, and arts and crafts.

Amanda Stogdill attended camp as a camper after losing a family member. Now she’s a camp counselor, hoping to make an impact on her campers.

“Coming back as a counselor, it’s been a relief to be able to outpour into these kids that have gone through something like you have. I’ve been through that too and can relate to them,” said Stogdill.

The free camp is available for kids between the ages of 5 and 17.