WASHINGTON (WMBD) — Representative Darin LaHood (R-IL) announced Friday that the House Ways and Means Committee passed his bipartisan Building on Reemployment Improvements to Deliver Good Employment (BRIDGE) for Workers Act this week.

The act gives states more flexibility in giving existing unemployment benefits to help more Americans find jobs.

LaHood, the chairman of the Ways and Means Subcommittee on Work and Welfare, introduced the act with member Danny Davis (D-IL).

“The United States currently has 1.5 unfilled jobs for every unemployed worker, which underscores the need for Congress to incentivize individuals to get back into the workforce,” said Rep. LaHood.

Lahood continued, “The BRIDGE for Workers Act provides more flexibility to the states and gives individuals on unemployment greater access to workforce development tools, which will strengthen our communities and our economy. I am proud to work with my colleague from Chicago, Ranking Member Davis, on this important issue and urge the full House to swiftly pass our bill.”

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) awards annual Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) grants to states by providing individual reemployment services for Unemployment Insurance (UI) claimants.