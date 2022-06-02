LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — One Lake County Sheriff’s Office K-9 apprehended nine individuals related to stolen vehicle cases during a 24-hour period.

According to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, at approximately 1 a.m. Wednesday, a sheriff’s deputy located a crashed vehicle in Wadsworth that was reported missing in a neighboring community.

K-9 Dax and deputy John Forlenza responded to the scene to track the three offenders who reportedly fled from the crash. Dax tracked the three juveniles for more than a mile when he located them. The three juveniles were taken into custody.

At approximately Midnight Thursday, Illinois State Police requested assistance with a stolen vehicle that crashed in the area of Lake Cook Road and I-94.

K-9 Dax tracked multiple suspects into a heavily wooded area where he located three juveniles hiding, who were taken into custody. Dax then continued to track along the shoreline of the Des Plaines River where he located three more juveniles hiding, who were also arested.

The six juveniles were turned over to Illinois State Police.

“Our Lake County Sheriff’s Office Canine Teams continue to impress every single day. They are a significant necessity in keeping our community safe,” Sheriff John D. Idleburg said. “I could not be prouder of the work of our five canine teams and cannot wait for our two additional teams to finish their basic training and hit the streets!”