Landlord says Pritzker’s eviction moratorium leaves him vulnerable

PEORIA, HEIGHT, Ill. (WMBD) — Renters struggling to pay rent have just more than two weeks to get caught up on their bills or face eviction.

This month, landlords began notifying residents that if they did not pay October’s rent or any rent since March, they could be subjected to late fees or homelessness.

Governor J.B. Pritzker’s extended the eviction moratorium in September and it’s now set to expire October 22. It relived renters of their obligations to make payments and temporarily prevent evictions. Jason Clayton, owner of Homerun Maintenance and Properties said he didn’t get into the business to kick families out of their homes, but said he has a family to support and it is time for tenants to pay.

His question, however, is who is protecting them.

“Normal business of providing someone a safe, quality, house is not a free endeavor,” Clayton said.

Clayton said he has more than 50 properties throughout Peoria County and pays more $60,000 in property fees. Out of all his properties, he has eight tenants facing eviction.

“The issue with the eight is that we’ve gone 60-90 days of no payment. And that doesn’t work,” he said

Jason said he supports a wife and three kids and with tenants taking advantage of the situation, he is forced to take action.

Clayton said, “If it comes down to it, once my property rights are returned to me. I will take my property back. I have bills to pay as well.”

The statewide eviction moratorium is expected to be lifted on October 22. Tazewell County chief deputy circuit clerk says despite families struggling to make payments, the court has to follow the law and proceed with evictions once the order is lifted.

