PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A lane closure on Old Galena Road, between the State Street roundabout and Boy Scout Road just North of Mossville will occur Tuesday, May 16 for paving operation.

According to the Peoria County Highway Department, traffic will be controlled with flaggers during closure.

Motorists can expect delays and should plan to spend extra time for trips through the area.

Those with questions can contact Peoria County Highway Department at (309) 697-6400.