Law enforcement trying to identify human remains found on the bank of the Illinois River

GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement are continuing to search the area near the 13000 block of Wheeler Road for additional human remains.

Sheriff Brian Asbell said the search comes after the office received a call Saturday evening from an individual reporting the discovery.

“Someone that was out walking the riverbank found what they suspected to be, you know, a human bone,” Asbell said.

Asbell said after responding to the area, they sent photos of bones to a forensic anthropologist who confirmed the bones were human, including a pelvic bone. He said the anthropologist hasn’t had time to see the bones in person so there’s not much specificity at the moment.

“There are still a lot of what-ifs but we’re just trying to put the pieces of this puzzle together and we have quite a large vast area to be searched,” Asbell said. “Nothing’s been confirmed, even the sex of the bones found has not been confirmed.”

He said since the bones were found on the riverbank it’s possible they could have drifted from somewhere hundreds of miles away. Asbell said they’re working with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to help with the water search and they may have to do excavating later this week.

Asbell also said this is also a difficult time for families of missing people in the area. He said people have already been speculating online that the bones could belong to Alexis Scott or Marc Bohanan, both have been missing since 2017.

“Right now we don’t know,” Asbell said. “The goal is to help identify our deceased and bring closure to a family.”

Dusti Moultrie, head of the Alexis Camry Scott Campaign, said the best thing the community can do right now is to keep those families in prayer.

“The biggest community support there could be right now is just to pray all the families right now,” Moultrie said. “Right now is probably the hardest time for families. Knowing there’s something but not knowing anything.”

She said she wants the community to be mindful of online speculation and let law enforcement do their job.

“When people make speculations the families have to see those things over and over again and it really kind of makes them relive grief and it’s really tough,” Moutrie said.

Jamie Harwood, Peoria County Coroner, said an autopsy with an anthropologist is scheduled for Monday. The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is also working with the Peoria Police Department and Illinois State Police on the search.

Anyone who may have information which will assist in this investigation is asked to call the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office at (309)697-7822 or Greater Peoria Area Crime Stoppers (309)673-9000.

