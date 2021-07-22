Leaders in Peoria celebrate the return of large in-person events at the Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Downtown Peoria is starting to see some action as events are making their way back to the Peoria Civic Center.

Thursday, leaders celebrated the return with a press conference, and events will begin as early as this weekend, with TBT (The Basketball Tournament,) as well as rock band Chicago, all heading to the venue this Saturday.

Leaders with the Civic Center, as well as Discover Peoria, said the return of events at the Civic Center will benefit the downtown area, and bring business to local shops, restaurants, and more.

“To take a half to $100 million of economic impact out of the economy has been devastating for the City of Peoria, and we felt responsible even though it wasn’t our fault. So being able to get back open and help our friends in the restaurant industry, and the hospitality industry, that’s exciting,” said Rik Edgar, General Manager of the Peoria Civic Center.

Edgar is asking the public to be patient with staff while returning to the Civic Center, as they begin to get back into the swing of things.

“We’re getting back on our feet, it’s kind of like walking for the first time, you know if you’re encouraged, people have a better experience, so getting a hot dog might take a little bit more, getting a soda or a beer, but you know if you know people are trying hard, which they will be, and you enjoy your time here, it’s gonna be such a wonderful experience,” said Edgar.

There are 20 events planned for the month of October, bringing plenty of opportunities to return to the venue and return to enjoying live events again.

