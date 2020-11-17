Leaders in the City of Bloomington vote to look into a plan that could protect residents from getting their utilities shut off

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The resolution comes from councilman Jeff Crabill, who says if utility companies shut residents electricity off, it’s like residents are being evicted.

Crabill says during the pandemic, resident’s should not be getting their utilities shut off.

He says that the resolution he has proposed has a three prong approach.

“The governor has most muscle if he will act. If not, we can get the utlities to notify our health department of any shut off notices, so that action can be taken before power is turned off. And if those things don’t work, then we can act as a local govermnent body, as an emergency power, to issue a moratorium,” said Crabill.

City council only discussed this plan tonight, it will be researched and discussed further in the weeks to come before a vote takes place.