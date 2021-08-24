Leaders with the City of Bloomington hold meeting for watershed master plan update

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The City of Bloomington gave an update Tuesday on its watershed master plan for both Lake Bloomington and Evergreen Lake.

During the meeting, a consultant gave a presentation to the public about the content of the updated plan, and ways they plan to reduce pollutants in the lake.

That includes sedimentation, nitrates, and other pollutants that affect how the city processes drinking water.

The Bloomington public works director Kevin Kothe said they regularly try and find ways to improve water quality, and the process is not something that happens overnight.

He said he was happy with the feedback from the public regarding the plan.

“We had a good turnout tonight and the people that were here asked some good questions, and I think we heard from a well-versed speaker, our consultant is very well versed in this field, and I think he’s done a tremendous job for us,” Kothe said.

He said the master plan will be sent to the Environmental Protection Agency, where they will give feedback and hopefully give it approval.