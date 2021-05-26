Leak delays main Morton Pool opening, other facilities operational

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The main Morton Pool was supposed to open Saturday, but that opening will be delayed by several weeks because of a leak found earlier in the month.

Joel Dickerson, executive director of Morton Park District, said staff filled the pool May 8 and found an under-surface leak on May 12. He was disappointed, to say the least.

“You never know you have a leak until you fill the pool and turn the system on. So it was a big bummer for us, obviously. We were excited to open [so] to find out we had some repairs to make was a challenge,” he said.

Dickerson said the closure only applies to the main pool. The kiddie pool, water slides and concessions are still set to open on time.

Despite the setback, Dickerson said the Morton Park District is looking forward to a great summer and is excited to open.

“This is going to give us all a little bit of a sense of normalcy which I think everybody is excited for and everybody has been waiting for, so we’re excited,” he said.