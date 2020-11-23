LeBakery in Peoria finished expansion for the store

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — LeBakery in Peoria has created an expansion for the store.

Owner, Christian Palermo, says the extra space works well to keep people separated while inside.

Palermo says that also allows more space for the baked goodies. He bought the restaurant at the beginning of the pandemic and is doing what he can to survive.

“It is hard, it is hard especially for the restaurants. But you know, we try to work hard, and make the best that we can do, and we’ll see what happens,” said Palermo.

The store is open 7:00 am through 6:00 pm and closed on Sunday.