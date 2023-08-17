PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Back to school season is in full swing as kids return to classrooms.
Lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared some educational toys, school supplies and tasty lunch options to make sure your kids have everything they need.
by: Sean Lisitza
Posted:
Updated:
by: Sean Lisitza
Posted:
Updated:
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Back to school season is in full swing as kids return to classrooms.
Lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared some educational toys, school supplies and tasty lunch options to make sure your kids have everything they need.