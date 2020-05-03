Lightning strike sets house on fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people are displaced after their home engulfed in flames Saturday night due to a lightning a strike.

Peoria Firefighter/ Paramedics said they were called to 7221 N. Manning Dr. at around 11:15 p.m. for reports of a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, crews said they found the attached garage fully immersed in flames. The fire began to extend into the kitchen area of the home.

There were two adults, three dogs and a cat inside the home during the time of fire. A Firefighter said everyone made it out the home safe, but one person was transported to a local hospital for possible smoke inhalation symptoms.

Red cross assisted the two adults in housing arrangements. The estimated damage is $250,000.

