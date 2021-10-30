‘Lincoln’s ChalleNGe Academy’ cadets graduate from Residential Program

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Saturday afternoon, cadets from the 56th class of ‘Lincoln’s ChalleNGe Academy’ were honored with a graduation ceremony.

‘Lincoln’s ChalleNGe Academy’ is a life skills program. It helps young adults who are not on track to graduate from high school and puts them on track for success. The program helps people through vocational job skills, helps them earn a GED, or gets them back on track to complete high school. It’s run by the Illinois National Guard.

It begins with a 5-month residential program, of which about 90 cadets earned honors for today.

“Your certificates and awards may be thrown in a file and never seen again, but you will always be remembered for being the caring person to change yourself, to make changes in your life, and appreciated for the kind of person other people like spending time with,” said director Michael Haerr.

The cadets now have a year-long mentorship program to continue achieving excellence.