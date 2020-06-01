LIVE UPDATES: Multiple break-ins, robberies, shootings, fires in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are currently being called to multiple scenes throughout Peoria Monday morning. Police believe all incidents are connected.

2:44 A.M. – Peoria Police officers have closed Spring St. at the 400 Block and NE Jefferson at the 1200 block due to a serious traffic accident.

2:40 a.m. — Peoria Police and the Illinois State Police are on scene at Pinnacle Gun and Ammo located at Main and Perry in Downtown Peoria. Windows are busted, but it is not confirmed if anything was taken. Main Street is blocked off up to Glendale.

2:25 a.m. — Peoria Police are on scene at Target for reports of vandalism. Windows are busted out.

2:15 a.m. — Peoria Fire and Rescue are on scene at Peoria Motors on Forrest Hill and Prospect for “guaranteed arson.” Two cars were set on fire.

2:02 a.m. — Peoria Police are investigating a break-in at the Verizon Store on Sheridan and West Lake.

2:00 a.m. – Peoria Police have blockade at Sheridan and Columbia Terrace for reports of shots fired. No word if there is a victim (s).

1:30 a.m. — Police have blocked off Sheridan and Russel Street for a possible shooting incident, witness reports. It appears someone is injured. No official word as to what happened.

1:15 a.m. — A large Crowd gathered at Sheridan and McClure in Peoria. Peoria Police and Illinois State Police on scene. Police were able to clear the area.

1:00 a.m. – Peoria Firefighters work to put out a fire at West Loucks and Sheridan. Peoria Police said a large group tried to set the Tire King on fire.

Check back for updates. Multiple WMBD crews are moving throughout the city to the various incidents.