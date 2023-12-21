EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Giving the gift that keeps on giving for the holidays.

More than 220 Central Illinoisans rolled up their sleeves for the 12 Hours of Giving Blood Drive at the Par-A-Dice Hotel in East Peoria. The American Red Cross has hosted the event for 19 years.

“Someone needs blood every two seconds…One of our goals is to make sure that no one is ever going to be in need and without that blood. We’re always looking for donors, especially at an event like here that’s going on in [East] Peoria. It’s just reminding people during the holiday season they can always come out and give blood,” said Jayce Eustice, communications manager at American Red Cross.

Eustice said people get busy during the holidays, but the need for blood is constant.

“When you have events like this that really highlights what it is for all these people to take time out of their busiest schedule to give blood…It’s important for people to remember the people around them and give back. Especially at a time like this, people’s schedules get really busy, people are traveling, but the need for blood never really goes away,” he said.

The blood donation process takes about an hour, including registration.