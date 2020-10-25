Local car wash offers a twist on haunted houses

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With Halloween a week away, a local car wash is getting into the spooky spirit offering tricks for their customers, and a treat for their cars.

Splish Splash Car Wash in East Peoria is holding haunted car washes, scaring customers before they drive away cleaner than they drove in.

Owner Dale Matthews says with COVID-19 causing many haunted houses to remain closed, this special car wash is an alternative way to get everyone into the Halloween spirit.

“I’ve seen these out on the East Coast, and I just thought we’d try something like that in the Midwest, not knowing how it’d be received. There aren’t many haunted houses open this year because of COVID, and this is a COVID free situation. Your windows are up, and you’re getting your car washed, and having a good time,” said Matthews.

If you missed it this weekend, next weekends is supposed to be even scarier. Matthews says because customer feedback has been so positive, he hopes this will be an annual event.

