CREVE COUR Ill. (WMBD) — With the holidays rapidly approaching, many are rushing out to get a good-quality Christmas tree.

At Blank’s Ever-Green Acres, families are coming out, picking out a tree they want, chopping it down, and taking it home.

Mike Blank runs the tree farm with his family. Blank said although tree farmers are being affected throughout the country, the national Christmas tree shortage that is causing prices to soar isn’t hitting his farm or other surrounding tree farms as hard.

“There has been a bit of a shortage lately, between all the small farms in the area. There are plenty of trees,” said Blank.

Blank said he prefers a real tree over a fake one because of the smell and authentic Christmas feel they give, but he stresses the importance to keep them healthy for any first-time buyers.

“Check the water every day, the first week check it a couple of times a day and make sure it stays up below the bottom of the trunk, so the bottom of the trunk does not seal over with sap,” said Blank.

Blanks Ever-Green Acres will close on Dec 5. in preparation for the next holiday season.