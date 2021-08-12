Local first responders react to Gov. Pritzker’s mental, physical health legislation

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is taking steps to address the mental well-being of first responders in the state.

The governor signed a set of bills Thursday morning, one being Senate Bill 1575.

The legislation mandates the creation of an online resource page with a comprehensive collection of mental health resources for first responders. These include crisis services, wellness, trauma information, nutrition, stress reduction, anxiety, depression, violence prevention, suicide prevention, and substance abuse prevention.

“Our first responders face intense physical and mental health challenges every single day on the job,” Pritzker said. “We want our first responders and their loved ones to know the signs, to know what they need, and most importantly how to get help.”

The law goes into effect immediately and this resource will be developed by the Illinois Department of Human Services’ Division of Mental Health, with a target launch date of Jan. 2022.

Peoria Fire Chief Jim Bachman said this is an initiative long overdue.

“This is something that’s been neglected for a long time,” Bachman said. “Whether it’s police, fire, or nurses, any kind of first responder that happens to arrive on a traumatic scene or go through a traumatic event, a lot of times we’re not ready and willing to discuss all these things all the time.”

He said sometimes first responders aren’t even willing to discuss traumatic events with their peers.

“Sometimes we just need avenues and access to other ways to discuss some of the things we’re feeling and seeing,” Bachman said. “So, I think it’s important to have another avenue online so that when they need it right now when they need to talk to somebody right now they have the information at their fingertips.”

He said the fire department just went through somewhat of a mental health awareness training, where a few battalion chiefs, captains, retired and current firefighters went around all the firehouses to tell their stories and discuss why mental health is so important.

“It shouldn’t be something that they’re ashamed to share or afraid to share with their peers or with someone to ask for help,” Bachman said. “It’s not a weakness, it’s a strength to be able to share.”

Bachman also said all the firehouses have software systems with a standard operating guideline that talks about different points of contact including a suicide hotline, Illinois Firefighter Peer Support group, and local contacts to help set up resources.

Josh Bradshaw, community resource manager with Advance Medical Transport, also noted the importance of the governor’s legislation and addressing mental health.

“As we go throughout our workday, you never know when the next call for help is going to be the one that trips you up a little bit and causes you to need a little bit of help yourself,” Bradshaw said.

He said AMT has internal and external tools to assist staff if needed, including peer and manager support. He said there are also employee assistance programs that are easily accessible 24/7 for all employees, but he said he’s grateful the governor is prioritizing the matter.

“Every safety net that is in place is just going to assure that our providers have everything that they need to get through the day and do their job and to provide help for others,” Bradshaw said.