Local health officials say Tri-County area is headed towards a dangerous trend with recent surge of COVID-19 cases

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WMBD) — Local health officials are advising the public that COVID-19 patients are consuming hospital beds, but they’re not at capacity yet.

During a press conference, Thursday, at the Peoria City/County Health Department, Monica Hendrickson, public health administrator, said the tri-county area is on a dangerous trend on track to get worse unless people take COVID-19 protocols seriously.

“This is not sustainable,” Hendrickson said. “If we continue on this path, closures will be the least of the worries for this community.”

This is a path Hendrickson said is leading the state towards another surge of COVID-19 cases which is creating problems she said could be fatal.

“More pressing will be increased mortality or deaths, further health complications, and the overwhelming of our healthcare system,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson said local hospitals are steadily admitting more COVID-19 patients and occupying ICU beds. She said, Thursday, the tri-county area, Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties, had an increase of 2,127 COVID-19 cases in just one week.

Health officials said ICU’s are seeing a record number of COVID patients since the pandemic started.

“We have 3-4 times the number of patients in our hospitals with COVID than we had back in the Spring,” Robert Anderson, president of OSF, said.

Anderson said he recommends other alternatives before coming into the emergency room.

“I encourage everyone to take advantage of virtual health technologies, digital health assistance, websites, and to reach out to their primary care physician if they have concerns and to use those digital mechanisms before they go to an emergency room to seek care,” Anderson said.

Officials said local hospitals are averaging 33 ICU beds daily due to COVID. While hospital state-wide availability decreases, Governor J.B. Pritzker said, Thursday, a shut down might be the only option left to control the spread of the virus.

“The numbers don’t lie,” Pritzker said. “If things don’t take a turn in the coming days we will quickly reach the point when some form of a mandatory stay at home order is all that we’ll be left.”

For UnityPoint hospitals, Dr. Keith Knepp, President & CEO, UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois, said units aren’t at capacity and doctors are racing to keep it that way. He’s also advising people not to postpone coming into the hospital for much-needed care.

“If you have a chronic disease, we have digital platforms, televisits where you can still see your physicians to get the care that you need,” Knepp said. “If you have chest pains or stroke symptoms or trauma, our emergency rooms are open and prepared to take care of you.”

Both Anderson and Knepp said staffing may turn into a problem as more patients are admitted to hospitals.

They said they have cross-trained staff to work in different areas and they’re taking measures such as limiting the number of visitors in hospitals to ensure they won’t be overcrowded.