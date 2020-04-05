Local hospital workers receive $500 worth of food from anonymous donor

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An anonymous customer wanted to pay tribute to a local hospital during these unprecedented times.

Saturday night The Country Club BBQ received a large online order for $500 worth of food. The customer told CCBBQ that they wanted to show gratitude to a local hospital.

“I don’t want any recognition, I just want to show my appreciation for what they’re doing,” the anonymous customer told CCBBQ.

The food was donated to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center around 7 p.m. and CCBBQ staff said they are proud to be a part of something positive and uplifting.

“It feels absolutely amazing,” CCBBQ server James Wilson said. “We have great support from the community and customers.”

