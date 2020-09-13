Local leaders encourage community to fill out census during backpack giveaway

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A few topics circling around Peoria include the upcoming census, safety, and education. State representative Jehan Gordon-Booth held an event Saturday afternoon at Martin Luther King Jr. park aiming to address all three issues.

Those who drove up to the park received book bags filled with school supplies, complimentary lunch, free personal protective equipment, and census forms.

“We want to make sure people get recorded for the census.” Gordon-Booth said. “The federal government moved it [the deadline] up 30 days which is a challenge but we’re going to try to meet that challenge.”

Representative Gordon-Booth said with the deadline quickly approaching, she said it’s crucial everyone is accounted for to maintain funding for necessities like after school and violence reduction programs.

“If those services are cut, people are going to be hurt by that,” Gordon-Booth said. “A lot of the money that funds all of our public schools comes from the federal government.”

She said failure to fill out the census could cost the community millions.

“We want to make sure that the dollars are there to provide the services that people have come to expect,” Gordon-Booth said. “For every one percent, we will lose $159,000,000 per one percent of under-count per year.”

She said that’s a high figure to lose and those who drove up to the event said they agree.

“Everybody that hasn’t done their census report please do that,” a Peoria resident said. “That’s very important to help us in our schools and our area.”

Representative Gordon-Booth said during the current tough economic state, the census isn’t the only issue people are dealing with.

“There are a lot of families that don’t have the money to go out and buy the school supplies needed to do some of the projects that many teachers are putting forward with virtual learning,” Gordon-Booth said.

She said they were also providing backpacks, light bulbs, paper, crayons pencils, scissors, rulers, glue, ect.

“I think this is a wonderful idea,” a Peoria resident said. “More organizations ought to be thinking about the crisis that we’re in with the pandemic.”

Representative Gordon-Booth said they also were giving out more than one thousand washable face masks to help keep the rising COVID-19 numbers down.

The census deadline is Sept. 30. You can fill out your information at this link.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected