PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Officials from the Peoria County Highway Department and Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) were able to speak about road safety in Illinois in light of the bridge collapse on I-95 in Philadelphia.

Amy McLaren, county engineer for the Highway Department, talked about what people should do if they see anything potentially dangerous.

“If a resident ever sees anything unusual like that, smoke coming from underneath the bridge, a sag in the pavement, they need to contact 911 and they’ll get a hold of us, and we’ll go out and inspect that right away to make sure it’s safe for the public,” McLaren said.

McLaren also said that bridges and roads are routinely inspected for structural quality and that they are in working order. She brought up times when they have had to shut down bridges for periods of time.

“If we have an issue, we check it out right away, we’ve had instances in the past where we’ve found issues with bridges, and we’ve had to close them on the spot, that happened a few years ago in the Lake Camelot area, we also had that happen in the Chillicothe area.

She also said they are concerned about pedestrian safety and the fact that they don’t have protection around them while traveling.

Actions such as refraining from speeding and being aware of your surroundings can also be helpful in terms of keeping safe on the road, according to McLaren.