Local organizations ask for donations on Giving Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s Giving Tuesday and local organizations are asking for the community’s help.

The East Bluff Community Center in Peoria is hoping to raise $3,000 on GoFundMe to support its programs.

Executive Director Kari Jones says the money people donate stays local and goes to the center’s mission to be a place to gather in the neighborhood. She said the center has been hit hard this year and lost potential revenue from room and event rentals.

“That loss in funding has been difficult to make up because obviously we still have to keep everything moving in the building. We have to keep paying the bills, but we don’t have that revenue coming in as much as we have had in the past,” said Jones.

Jones believes donations big and small will help the center continue to be a resource in the area.

“I would just encourage everybody, even if you can only give ten dollars, five dollars, give to a local organization that means something to you and the place where you live,” said Jones.

People can donate to the East Bluff Community Center online or mail a check to East Bluff Community Center at 512 E Kansas Avenue Peoria, IL 61603.