Local organizations help East Bluff residents register to vote

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As election time gets time closer, local organizations are helping to get everyone registered to vote.

Youth For Christ –City Life partnered with local resource officers, Heartland Health Services, and The Peoria Health Department to host a Prep for the Poll event Saturday morning. It was held in front of the Peoria Police Resource Center on North Wisconsin avenue.

Jay Pearson, city life director, said the purpose was to inform the city’s East Bluff residents about the importance of voting and help them register along the way. He said they also wanted to help take away the stress of first time voting.

“I just want the next generation to be stronger than we have been as far as in Peoria voting. People of color, African Americans, Latinos, everybody needs to come out and get their voice heard,” Pearson said. “A lot of us have been raised to say ‘this doesn’t matter’ but it does matter and it’s the best way to be effective every time we have the chance.”

Pearson said the event also brought out city councilman Tim Riggenbach who spoke on his excitement for the event due to the previous low turnout for voting in the area.

He said apart from just helping to get people registered, he wanted to familiarize them with the process and using a voting machine. He said the majority of people who stopped by their tables were first-time voters and he was happy to help them through the process.

“For generations, people have fought and died for this and we just want to honor them and honor our part as being citizens here in Peoria,” Pearson said.

He said they plan to have another Prep for the Polls event for the local elections coming up in February.

