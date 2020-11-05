Local parents want the Diocese of Peoria to reconsider basketball season decision

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Some parents of Central Catholic High School basketball players say the news of no winter basketball season is devastating.

The Catholic Diocese of Peoria announced Monday it’s high schools will not participate in the Illinois High School Association’s basketball season.

Parent Kim Certa says parents want the bishop and the Diocese to reconsider. She says parents had to sign liability waivers so students could be in school this year and think they should be able to do the same so kids can be on the court.

“Our kids are in school five days a week, six and a half, seven hours a day. We signed liability waivers. Parents want to sign liability waivers. We’ll do it again, just let these kids play,” said Certa.

Certa says students have been able to play basketball during contact days. It’s an open gym setting that she says has been successful. She believes no COVID-19 cases have been connected to contact days.

“Just seeing those kids walk in that gym with masks on. They’re okay wearing the masks, they’re okay with social distancing, they’re okay not using the water fountain. They just want to do what they love. They just want to play basketbal,” said Certa.

Certa says on Sunday, a group from local Catholic High Schools are planning to rally. She says it starts at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Peoria.

