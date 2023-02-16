PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bruce Willis’ recent diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia has brought the conversation about the condition to the forefront.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dementia is not a specific disease but a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities.

There was an estimated five million adults with dementia in 2014, and it is projected that there would be 14 million by 2060.

Here are some resources for those who want to learn more about dementia:

This story will be updated.