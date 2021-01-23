Local store owner celebrates Local Quilt Shop Day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Saturday is Local Quilt Shop Day and a Peoria store is keeping the tradition alive and celebrating the rich history of the hobby in Illinois.

Earlier this month, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a proclamation recognizing the 108 quilt shops in 89 cities across the state.

The owner of Prairie Points, Denise Riggio, says every quilt shop in Peoria is unique, with something different to offer customers. She believes the hobby is all about coming together and connecting with people around you.

“It’s a lot about community and sharing, and sharing designs. You know, this quilt is not made exactly like the pattern, so it’s always fun to find different ways to do the same quilt,” said Riggio.

Riggio encourages people interested in quilting to stop by her store and learn more about the craft. She says staff are happy to help people pick out the right materials for any project.