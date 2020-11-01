Local teen uses grant to give back to his community

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 14 year old Bradley Ross-Jackson is getting recognized for a non-profit he started when he was 10. It’s called the Bradley Encourages Kindness Campaign, or B.E. KIND for short.

“I started Bradley Encourages Kindness Campaign in 2016 when I was 10 years old because even at that age I knew that everyone needs to be kind to each other,” said Ross-Jackson.

After filling out an application for the 2020 Hershey grant, Ross-Jackson was one of 50 selected out of the 330 sent and the only person in Bloomington-Normal ever to win the award.

“It makes me feel great that they would be able to highlight our small town here, and put us on the map,” said Ross-Jackson.

But he didnt get a trophy, instead the chocalate company granted him 50 pounds of candy. Because he doesnt eat any, he decided to give it to other kids in the community.

“It’s been phenomenal, I’m so grateful to companies like Hershey, who donated over a thousand candy bars,” said Dr. Carla Campbell-Jackson, Bradley’s mother.

Campbell-Jackson says that Bradley can do whatever he puts his mind to, and she and her husband are just proud to be his parents.

“The sky is the limit and we’re absolutely supportive of him, and we’ll continue to encourage him to do the right thing, cause that’s what matters at the end of the day, to do the right thing,” said Campbell-Jackson.

Ross-Jackson says he only has one hope for others moving forward.

“I want everyone to be kind to each other and treat everyone with dignity and respect,” said Ross-Jackson.

