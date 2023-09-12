BRIMFIELD Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been three months since a 32-year old Logan Dunne went missing. Dunne was last seen June 2nd, 2023 leaving Carle Methodist hospital on foot.

Since then, his disappearance has brought nation attention to the case from NBC News missing in America segment.

Logan’s parents, Brian and Heather Dunne have spent the last three months chasing every lead and potential sighting they come across. They’re hoping to find any new answers going into the fall season.

“We’re kind of hoping for any kind of outcome because not knowing is the worst thing in the world, so some type of outcome would be nice. If the leaves come down, drone searches could be conducted a little bit better. We’re hoping that maybe a hunter comes across something, a farmer comes across something when the crops come out of the field. Keep your eyes open for anything,” said Brian Dunne.

Logan’s disappearance is an active investigation and authorities need your help. You’re asked to call the Peoria Police Department or Crime Stoppers Anonymous 411 if you have any information regarding the case.