PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The celebration Juneteenth is right around the corner, here are some local events to help you celebrate:

Saturday, June 17 at Miller Park in Bloomington from noon to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 17 at John Gwynn Park in Peoria from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 17 at the 400 block of Court Street in Downtown Pekin beginning at 10:00 a.m.

This list will continue to be updated.