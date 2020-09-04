Lou’s Drive In closing soon for the season

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Labor Day signals the last weekend for Lou’s Drive In.

The long-time restaurant, typically open for summer is shutting down until spring time. Crowds of people were out enjoying their favorite foods Friday.

The owner saying it’s been a successful season and is looking forward to next year.

“It’s bittersweet. It’s a lot of hours the last couple of weeks cause a lot of the kids are already back in schools. So, it’s myself, my husband, family, parents help out a lot so it’s bittersweet, I’m sad to see it over, but I’m ready for a break,” said Laurie Halsey, owner.

Lou’s is open Saturday from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm. Sunday, September 6th, is its last day, and they will be open until 6:00 pm.

