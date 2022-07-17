PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Purple, White and Silver balloons sailed to the sky Sunday night, each in honor of Daniya Washington, 23.

Friends and family members gathered at House of Hope on South Shelley Street in Peoria to reflect on Daniya, remembering what they called a life taken too soon.

“She was sweet very, very kind, she just really like to enjoy life she was a free spirit,” Jonequa Ross, Daniya’s sister, said.

Ross got emotional reflecting on the memory of her sister. She said Daniya was an inspiration in the lives of so many people.

“She really inspired me and a lot of people to just be true to self and just like be who you are no matter what,” Ross said.

Peoria police said was killed in early in the week in what is now considered a murder-suicide investigation.

Police said she was found in the basement of a home on W. Lawndale Avenue and N. Sheridan Road on Thursday. She was found with 20-year-old Damarious Jacolby Matthews, both had been shot dead.

Yolanda Washington, Daniya’s mother, said losing her daughter is a type of pain that’s indescribable.

“I just don’t understand how can someone do this to my child,” Washington said. “Its hurtful, I’m hurt.”

During Sunday’s memorial, community members also used the time to shed light on abusive relationships.

Family members said Daniya leaves behind a five-year-old daughter. They’ve also created a GoFundMe page in Daniya’s honor to help with expenses.