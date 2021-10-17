Mackinaw man dies after his car was hit head-on, Peoria man now faces charges

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police said a 35-year-old Mackinaw man died after his car was hit by a driver going the wrong way and a Peoria man is now facing multiple charges.

Police said the Mackinaw man was driving east on eastbound I-74 near mile marker 52 in Knox County around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. 41-year-old Travis T. Williams of Peoria was heading west in the eastbound lanes when he hit the other driver head-on. The Mackinaw man died at the scene. Williams was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Williams is now facing charges including driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

The identity of the victim in the crash is unknown until the family is notified. ISP said the investigation is ongoing.

The area was shut down for several hours and reopened around 9 a.m.