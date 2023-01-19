MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD) — The Macomb Police Department is asking for help locating a missing/endangered man.

According to a Macomb police Facebook post, Eric Fischer has not been seen since Jan. 8.

Police stated that they wish to locate him to make sure he is ok and connect him to services he may need.

Fischer has light brown hair, a long beard, a tattoo of an eagle on his neck and a tattoo sleeve on his right arm that includes an eagle, tiger, girl, and lightning bolts.

Anyone who has seen Fischer since Jan. 8 is encouraged to contact the Macomb Police at 309-833-4505 or the Sheriff’s Department at 309-833-2323.