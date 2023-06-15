NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Town of Normal’s annual “Make Music Normal” festival presented by CEFCU and produced by Normal Live returns Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 in Uptown Normal.
This year’s events comprises many musical styles from:
- Funk and blues
- Folk and bluegrass
- Jazz
- Pop
- Country
- Soul
- Rock
- Electronic
- Hip hop
- Americana
- Opera
- and many more
“Make Music Normal celebrates the power of music to inspire and invigorate our everyday lives — whether you’re making music yourself, listening to a talented performer up on stage, or simply dancing along,” said the Town of Normal Cultural Arts Department, Director Beth Whisman.
All ages are welcome to attend and there is free admission.
The following streets will be signed No Parking after 6 a.m. and closed to vehicular traffic at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 23
- North Street, from Fell Avenue to Uptown Circle
- All of Uptown Circle
- Constitution Boulevard, from Uptown Circle to College Avenue
- Beaufort Street, from Uptown Circle to Linden Street
- Broadway at North Street, from alley to alley
- Alley connecting East Beaufort Street and Railroad Place