A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man is facing three charges of aggravated street racing.

Darien D. Davis was racing on or near the 3700 block of N. Sterling Ave., which resulted in an accident that caused injury to three women.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, with bond set at $1 million.