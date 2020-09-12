Man arrested after homemade explosive device found by deputies

Top Stories

by: Quad Cities

Posted: / Updated:

A man was arrested and charged earlier this week with possession of an incendiary or explosive device with intent, a Class C felony.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible homemade explosive device in the 100 block of South Main Street in La Motte on Sunday around 6:46 p.m.

Deputies located a device that “contained the elements and components of an explosive” and brought in the Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office to assist and the device was defused.

A search warrant was issued for a different residence in the same block and Aaron Hinke, 45, was arrested, charged and transported to the Jackson County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News