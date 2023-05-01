PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was arrested after a stabbing incident near Devonshire Drive and Compton Court on Monday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers forced entry into a residence on information an assault was occurring inside.

Officers located an adult female victim with stab wounds and encountered the suspect armed with a knife.

The suspect, 54-year-old Alton Russell, ignored officer commands and was taken into custody after being tased.

The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Her condition is unknown.

Russell was arrested for aggravated domestic battery and transported to Peoria County Jail.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria

Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers

(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.