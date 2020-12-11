Man arrested for Circle K Armed robbery

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested for two armed robberies.
Peoria Police originally responded to a Circle K on 4245 Knoxville due to an armed robbery Tuesday.
Wednesday, Peoria County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to another armed robbery at a Freedom Gas Station. Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 23-year-old Johnny L. Bailey in relation to the incident.
Peoria County Sheriff’s Office later contacted Peoria Police saying that Bailey had information regarding the Circle K Robbery.
After being interrogated by Peoria Police Bailey was arrested for the Circle K Armed robbery incident.
Anyone with any additional information about the incidents is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.
