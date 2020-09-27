Man dies after being hit by a motorcycle

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was struck by a motorcycle Saturday morning after he stumbled out into the road for unknown reason, according the Peoria County Coroner.

According to County Coroner Jamie Harwood, at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office and Advanced Medical Transport responded to the 7400 block of West Plank Road for reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a motorcycle.

The victim is identified as 49-year-old Allen Hulin of Peoria. Harwood said he was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:40 a.m. and an autopsy found he suffered severe head trauma and other blunt force trauma injuries. He said Hulin likely died instantly.

The accident remains under investigation and toxicology testing is pending, Harwood said.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected