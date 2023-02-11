PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police said one man is in the hospital in serious condition after a shooting Saturday night.

PPD’s Public Information Officer, Semone Roth, said at 6:58 p.m. police were called to the 3400 block of Oakcrest Drive regarding shots fired. When officers arrived they found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

At this moment, there is no suspect information and police are still investigating.

This story will be updated.