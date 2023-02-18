TOULON, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Stark County that left one man dead.

Police said at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers assigned to the Henry County Special Operations Squad (comprised of officers from multiple agencies) were attempting to make an arrest / search warrant at in the 500 block of N. Olive Street in Toulon.

They said when they encountered the subject inside his apartment, he reportedly attempted to strike officers with a machete.

Officers fired their weapons, shooting the man. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The ISP will conduct an independent investigation and submit the case to the Stark County State’s Attorney once complete.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact ISP DCI at (309) 693-5015.

The investigation is active and ongoing