PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A person was stabbed after a physical altercation in the early morning hours Friday.

According to a press release, at 12:47 a.m. Peoria Police officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of W. Oakcrest Drive after a report of a stabbing.

As officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with the suspect and the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was identified as Jamar A. King, 46, who was arrested for aggravated battery with a knife.

Anyone with any information regarding any violent crimes is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.